Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

State Legislatures, Including Kerala Assembly, Has No Power on Citizenship Law, Says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that it is only the Parliament which has got the powers to pass any law with regard to citizenship.

PTI

Updated:December 31, 2019, 4:50 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
State Legislatures, Including Kerala Assembly, Has No Power on Citizenship Law, Says Ravi Shankar Prasad
File photo of Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said the Parliament alone has got powers to pass any law regarding citizenship and not a state legislatures, "including Kerala assembly."

His assertion came hours after the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution seeking scrapping of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which provides Indian nationality to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

"It is only the Parliament which has got the powers to pass any law with regard to citizenship; not any assembly, including Kerala Assembly," he told a press conference here. Prasad said the CAA did not relate to Indian citizens and that it neither creates nor takes away citizenship.

Recalling that late Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi had provided citizenship to minorities from Uganda and Sri Lankan Tamils, respectively, he wondered why was it ok if Congress did so and "it is a problem" when Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah did the same.

"This is double standards and hypocrisy of the worst order," he said strongly defending the CAA which has triggered protests across the country in the past weeks. The CAA "does not relate to any Indian citizens. It neither creates citizenship nor takes away citizenship of Indians. It is only applicable to persecuted minorities (from the three countries)," the Minister added.

CAA was perfectly Constitutional and legal, he said, adding a 'disinformation campaign' was being done against it by vested interests. On the National Population Register, which has also come

in for opposition from several quarters, including Kerala government, he said it is a compendium of the usual residents of India and it has got nothing to with citizens.

It was about usual Indian residents in a village or town and it has got nothing to do with citizens. The Population Register data is used for development and policy making purposes by both the Central and State

governments, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram