State-level Wrestler Shot Dead In UP's Baghpat

Baghpat (UP): A state-level wrestler was shot dead and his friend seriously injured in Luhari village here, police said on Thursday. Akash (19) and Bharat (21) were shot at by four people on Wednesday night, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh said. While Akash died, Bharat was rushed to a hospital where is condition is stated to be serious, he said. The duo had a dispute with Atul, Akshay, Vishal and Sumit, who called them for talks and shot them, Singh said, adding that the four accused are absconding.

