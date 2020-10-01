INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

State-level Wrestler Shot Dead In UP's Baghpat

State-level Wrestler Shot Dead In UP's Baghpat

A state-level wrestler was shot dead and his friend seriously injured in Luhari village here, police said on Thursday. Akash (19) and Bharat (21) were shot at by four people on Wednesday night, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh said. While Akash died, Bharat was rushed to a hospital where is condition is stated to be serious, he said. The duo had a dispute with Atul, Akshay, Vishal and Sumit, who called them for talks and shot them, Singh said, adding that the four accused are absconding.

Baghpat (UP): A state-level wrestler was shot dead and his friend seriously injured in Luhari village here, police said on Thursday. Akash (19) and Bharat (21) were shot at by four people on Wednesday night, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh said. While Akash died, Bharat was rushed to a hospital where is condition is stated to be serious, he said. The duo had a dispute with Atul, Akshay, Vishal and Sumit, who called them for talks and shot them, Singh said, adding that the four accused are absconding.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 1, 2020, 12:04 PM IST
Next Story
Loading