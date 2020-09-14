Maha Minister Anil Deshmukh Promises Strict Action in Mumbai Quarantine Centre Rape Case

Mumbai: The police will take strict action in the Mira Road quarantine centre rape case and no incident of atrocities against women will be tolerated in Maharashtra, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Monday. Deshmukh made the comment in a tweet after state Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe called for action in the incident.

”@Thane_R_Police look into the matter immediately.@neelamgorhe ji, the police will soon take strict action.

Nowhere in the state atrocities against women will betolerated,” the minister tweeted. A 27-year-old attendant at the Covid-19 quarantine centre in Mira Road in Thane district was arrested for allegedly raping a woman there in June.

The incident, however, came to light on Saturday when the 20-year-old victim lodged a complaint with Navghar police station, Inspector Sampat Patil said. ”The woman said she was raped when she was attending to a 11-year-old relative at the centre,” said the inspector.