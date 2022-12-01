CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AssemblyElections#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » India » State Roadways Bus Hits Three, One Killed in UP
1-MIN READ

State Roadways Bus Hits Three, One Killed in UP

PTI

Last Updated: December 01, 2022, 15:18 IST

Jaunpur, India

Gunvan (28) and Rahul Yadav (30), who were waiting for a passenger vehicle while Manoj Singh, who was on a morning walk, were hit by the bus near Lakhnipur village. (Shutterstock)

Gunvan (28) and Rahul Yadav (30), who were waiting for a passenger vehicle while Manoj Singh, who was on a morning walk, were hit by the bus near Lakhnipur village. (Shutterstock)

Irate villagers created a jam on the highway demanding arrest of the bus driver and compensation for the families of the victims

One person has been killed and two others were injured when a UP roadways bus hit them in Baksha area here on Varanasi-Lucknow highway on Thursday morning, police said.

Gunvan (28) and Rahul Yadav (30), who were waiting for a passenger vehicle while Manoj Singh, who was on a morning walk, were hit by the bus near Lakhnipur village, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Sahni said.

While Rahul died on the spot, others were rushed to the hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable, the SP said.

Irate villagers created a jam on the highway demanding arrest of the bus driver and compensation for the families of the victims, he said.

RELATED NEWS

Police, however, pacified them and controlled the situation, the SP said adding no arrests have been made so far.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
first published:December 01, 2022, 15:18 IST
last updated:December 01, 2022, 15:18 IST