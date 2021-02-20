State-sponsored Terrorism Leads to Increase in Discrimination Against Minorities: India's Envoy in UN

State-sponsored terrorism targeted against specific communities leads to increase in discrimination against minorities and their further marginalisation, India has said, calling on UN member states and agencies to not give an opportunity to justify terrorism on any ground. The scourge of terrorism has emerged as a major source of discrimination in our societies today. State-sponsored terrorism targeted against specific communities lead to increase in discrimination against minorities and their further marginalisation in society, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti said.

He said this while addressing the ECOSOC Meeting on Eliminating Racism, Xenophobia and Discrimination for All in the Decade of Action for the SDGs’ on Thursday. India calls on countries to desist from such terrorist acts and also calls on member states and the UN bodies to not give an opportunity to justify terrorism on any ground, he said.

As the world becomes interconnected, new media, especially social media has emerged as a platform for amplifying racial hatred and discriminatory ideas, Tirumurti said. We need to tackle infodemic with all our might to ensure social cohesion. United Nations has the responsibility to ensure that countering racism and discrimination should not be limited to a select few but should encompass all those affected.

Addressing the session, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres gave a clarion call to reject racism. Racism plagues our world. It is abhorrent. It is ugly. And it is everywhere. We must condemn it without reservation, without hesitation, without qualification, he said.

The UN chief said as societies become ever more multi-ethnic, multi-religious and multi-cultural, there is a need for greater political, cultural and economic investments in inclusivity and cohesion, to harness the benefits of diversity rather than perceiving it as a threat. Tirumurti noted that India is firmly committed to social, economic and political equality through legislations and well-designed multi sectoral interventions.

He told the meeting that in the wake of COVID pandemic, India has adopted a variety of interventions, particularly targeted at vulnerable sections, to ensure that there is no discrimination in the society. The role of the State in the last one year has been crucial in ensuring that we are able to recover with minimal damage and at the same time contribute to the welfare of all countries.