Ukraine-Russia Crisis: State-wise List of Indians Stuck in War Zone Ukraine, Call for Help Continues to Surface

At a time when Ukraine is under attack by Russia, more than 20,000 Indians have been stranded in Ukraine. While the Indian government has said that they are making all possible efforts to evacuate Indians stuck in the war zone, the fear and helplessness have gripped scores of Indians, who are desperate to return to the country.

In the last few days, many videos have surfaced on the internet, where Indians can be seen urging the government to evacuate them immediately as many of them are reeling through a shortage of food and medical supplies.

The people who have been stuck in Ukraine belong to almost all parts of India, while some of them have gone there to study and others in search of jobs. In the past, various states have also written to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) urging them to evacuate the Indian citizens. States have also issued helplines for their citizens stuck in Ukraine. Here is the state-wise list of people.

Advertisement

1. Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh government recently has released a district-wise list of people from the State who are stuck in Ukraine. As per the list, a total of 361 people till now have been reported to be stuck in Ukraine.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday issued a helpline number – 94544 41081 – for citizens. It also appointed IAS Ranvir Prasad, Relief Commissioner and Secretary, Revenue Department, as the nodal officer to coordinate the return of the citizens, as reported by Mint.

Read|Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

2. Uttarakhand

Over 200 people from Uttarakhand, mostly students, are now stranded in Ukraine with Dehradun accounting for the highest number of people, claimed the state officials.

Uttarakhand Director-General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar on Friday said that people in the state can provide details of their kin and friends stranded in Ukraine at the helpline number 112.

3. Maharashtra

Going by the media reports, more than 2,000 people from Maharashtra have been stranded in Ukraine, of the total around 1,200 are students. The residents of Mumbai stuck in Ukraine can contact on 022-22664232 or on e-mail - mumbaicitync@gmail.com.

Recently, Uday Samant, the minister of higher and technical education, has written to the Prime Minister requesting arrangements to bring these students back.

5. Haryana

Recently, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said around 2,000 people from the state are stranded in Ukraine and needed to be rescued. A control room has been set up in Haryana through the foreign cooperation department. It can be contacted on 919212314595 (WhatsApp only) and contactusatfcd@gmail.com.

6. Karnataka

The Karnataka government has recently stated that 346 people from the state are stuck in Ukraine. Out of this, the highest number of residents are from Bengaluru, as reported by The Hindu. Amidst this Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai said he has requested the external affairs minister to make necessary arrangements like food for the stranded students.

7. Madhya Pradesh

The latest reports regarding the Indian students from MP states that the number is 46. Reportedly, they are now safe and have been registered with the Chief Minister’s helpline number. However, the figure could also go higher. These students have been advised to follow the instructions of the Indian Embassy in Ukraine. Additionally, they have been provided with the call center numbers along with other details like the email IDs.

Advertisement

8. Jammu and Kashmir

Nearly 250 students from Kashmir are reported to be stranded in Ukraine. Of these are 180 are students, claim reports.

9. Jharkhand

Reportedly nine people from Bihar have also been stuck in Ukaraine.

10. Kerala

In an official tweet by the chief minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan, the minister said that there are around 2,320 students from the state who are stranded in Ukraine. Other than this many people who have gone there to work are also stuck there. Vijayan recently has demanded that the students should be brought back to the country.

People from others states are also stuck in Ukraine, however, there is no proper list for them.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.