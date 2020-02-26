Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

States are on the Boil After 'Ill-Conceived' CAA, Says Pondy CM on Delhi Violence

Narayanasamy also referred to the Bihar Assembly which passed a unanimous resolution on Tuesday holding that there is no need for NRC in the state.

PTI

Updated:February 26, 2020, 9:37 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
States are on the Boil After 'Ill-Conceived' CAA, Says Pondy CM on Delhi Violence
File photo of Puducherry CM V Narayanansamy.

Puducherry: Senior Congress leader and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday described the violence over the amended citizenship law in Delhi as "unfortunate" while calling the CAA 'ill-conceived'.

"We (Puducherry government) have been opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) , National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) all along" he said.

"Most of the states are on the boil in the wake of implementation of the CAA by the NDA government at the Centre. This and also the NPR and NRC are injurious and ill-conceived," the Chief Minister said on the sidelines of a programme organised by the Social Welfare Department to spread awareness among the people on drug abuse.

Narayanasamy said it was really unfortunate that violence marked by killing of 18 people in Delhi had broken out over the amended Citizenship law.

Communal violence over the amended citizenship law escalated in northeast Delhi on Tuesday taking the death toll to 18 as police struggled to check the rioters who ran amok on streets, burning and looting shops, pelting stones and thrashing people.

Narayanasamy also referred to the Bihar Assembly which passed a unanimous resolution on Tuesday holding that there is no need for NRC in the state and updating of the NPR should be done according to the 2010 format.

Asked about the ongoing students' protest at the Pondicherry University over the issue of increase in fees, he said, "The DGP of Puducherry had held talks with the student representatives. I will also invite the student leaders for a talk in a bid to address their grievances".

As part of security measures in view of Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu's visit to Pondicherry University, police on Tuesday removed 80 protesting students from the administrative block of the varsity and shifted them to the silver jubilee block on the campus.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram