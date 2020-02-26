States are on the Boil After 'Ill-Conceived' CAA, Says Pondy CM on Delhi Violence

Puducherry: Senior Congress leader and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday described the violence over the amended citizenship law in Delhi as "unfortunate" while calling the CAA 'ill-conceived'.

"We (Puducherry government) have been opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) , National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) all along" he said.

"Most of the states are on the boil in the wake of implementation of the CAA by the NDA government at the Centre. This and also the NPR and NRC are injurious and ill-conceived," the Chief Minister said on the sidelines of a programme organised by the Social Welfare Department to spread awareness among the people on drug abuse.

Narayanasamy said it was really unfortunate that violence marked by killing of 18 people in Delhi had broken out over the amended Citizenship law.

Communal violence over the amended citizenship law escalated in northeast Delhi on Tuesday taking the death toll to 18 as police struggled to check the rioters who ran amok on streets, burning and looting shops, pelting stones and thrashing people.

Narayanasamy also referred to the Bihar Assembly which passed a unanimous resolution on Tuesday holding that there is no need for NRC in the state and updating of the NPR should be done according to the 2010 format.

Asked about the ongoing students' protest at the Pondicherry University over the issue of increase in fees, he said, "The DGP of Puducherry had held talks with the student representatives. I will also invite the student leaders for a talk in a bid to address their grievances".

As part of security measures in view of Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu's visit to Pondicherry University, police on Tuesday removed 80 protesting students from the administrative block of the varsity and shifted them to the silver jubilee block on the campus.

