States Asked PM Modi to Extend Lockdown Till April 30. So Why Did He Choose May 3?

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended the lockdown in the country due to the novel coronavirus to May 3, calling the step necessary to flatten the curve.

Addressing the nation, PM Modi referred to the demands made by several states to extend the 21-day lockdown he had announced which was scheduled to end on Tuesday.

“The state governments of the country have acted with great responsibility, managing the situation round the clock… I have been in continuous touch with the states on how the fight against coronavirus should progress in India. Everyone has suggested that the lockdown should be continued. Many states have in fact already decided and declared to continue the lockdown,” he said.

Though an extension of the lockdown was expected till April 30, as announced by states such as Odisha, Maharashtra and West Bengal, the May 3 date caught many by surprise.

However, sources aware of the developments have said the lockdown was extended as May 1 is a public holiday due to Labour Day while May 2 and 3 is a weekend.

In his address, PM Modi said the economic loss to the country had been huge but there was no alternative to saving lives.

“It is clearly evident from the experience of the past few days, that we have chosen the correct path. Our country has greatly benefited from Social Distancing and Lockdown. From an economic only point of view, it undoubtedly looks costly right now; but measured against the lives of Indian citizens, there is no comparison itself. The path that India has taken within our limited resources has become a topic of discussion in the entire world today,” he added.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube