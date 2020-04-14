Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

States Asked PM Modi to Extend Lockdown Till April 30. So Why Did He Choose May 3?

Though an extension of the lockdown was expected till April 30, as announced by states such as Odisha, Maharashtra and West Bengal, the May 3 date caught many by surprise.

News18.com

Updated:April 14, 2020, 1:31 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
States Asked PM Modi to Extend Lockdown Till April 30. So Why Did He Choose May 3?
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PIB/PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended the lockdown in the country due to the novel coronavirus to May 3, calling the step necessary to flatten the curve.

Addressing the nation, PM Modi referred to the demands made by several states to extend the 21-day lockdown he had announced which was scheduled to end on Tuesday.

“The state governments of the country have acted with great responsibility, managing the situation round the clock… I have been in continuous touch with the states on how the fight against coronavirus should progress in India. Everyone has suggested that the lockdown should be continued. Many states have in fact already decided and declared to continue the lockdown,” he said.

Though an extension of the lockdown was expected till April 30, as announced by states such as Odisha, Maharashtra and West Bengal, the May 3 date caught many by surprise.

However, sources aware of the developments have said the lockdown was extended as May 1 is a public holiday due to Labour Day while May 2 and 3 is a weekend.

In his address, PM Modi said the economic loss to the country had been huge but there was no alternative to saving lives.

“It is clearly evident from the experience of the past few days, that we have chosen the correct path. Our country has greatly benefited from Social Distancing and Lockdown. From an economic only point of view, it undoubtedly looks costly right now; but measured against the lives of Indian citizens, there is no comparison itself. The path that India has taken within our limited resources has become a topic of discussion in the entire world today,” he added.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    8,988

    +940*  

  • Total Confirmed

    10,363

    +1011*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,035

    +56*  

  • Total DEATHS

    339

    +15*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 14 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,356,506

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,929,227

    +5,379

  • Cured/Discharged

    452,618

     

  • Total DEATHS

    119,759

    +141
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres