States Can Lift PDS Grains for Three Months on Credit, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
As of now, the government has surplus foodgrains of 435 lakh tonnes, out of which 272.19 lakh tonnes are rice and 162.79 lakh tonnes are wheat, as per the government data.
File Photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
New Delhi: The Centre on Monday allowed states and Union Territories to lift foodgrains for three months in advance from Food Corporation of India (FCI) for distribution through ration shops in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
There are about 75 crore beneficiaries under the Public Distribution System (PDS).
"To ensure adequate supply of foodgrains to the public and financially assist the state govts, Department of Expenditure, has agreed to the Food and Public Distribution Department's proposal that foodgrain for 3 months can be lifted by States/ UTs on credit from FCI," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet.
As of now, the government has surplus foodgrains of 435 lakh tonnes, out of which 272.19 lakh tonnes are rice and 162.79 lakh tonnes are wheat, as per the government data.
At present, the government supplies 5 kilograms of subsidised foodgrains per month to each beneficiary under the PDS through 5,00,000 ration shops in the country. This costs the exchequer about Rs 1.4 lakh crore annually.
Foodgrains via ration shops are supplied at a highly subsidised rate of Rs 3/kg for rice, Rs 2/kg for wheat and Rs 1/kg for coarse grains under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- She Review: Imtiaz Ali's Web Series Suffers Due to the Wrong Idea of Empowered Woman
- Kareena Kapoor is Charmed by the Sweet Token Taimur Received from His BFF
- #StayHome: Pay Digital, You Don’t Know if Your Cash is Infected by Coronavirus
- Asur Review: Inside Home During Coronavirus Lockdown? Binge Watch Barun Sobti's Show
- Loss of Smell and Taste is Definitely One of the Symptoms: NBA's Rudy Gobert Details Coronavirus Effects