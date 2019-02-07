English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
States Cannot Deny Entry to CBI to Probe Cases Referred by Courts, Says Govt
The CBI, which functions under the provisions of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, can probe offences in a state with prior approval of the state government concerned.
File photo of Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.
New Delhi: States cannot deny entry to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe cases referred by the courts, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.
The assertion assumes significance amid the ongoing tussle between the CBI and the West Bengal government over probe into the chit fund scam cases.
Further, Constitutional courts can also entrust any case or class of case for investigation in exercise of inherent jurisdiction even without the consent of the respective state government, the minister said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.
Once general or specific consent is granted under Section 6 of the DSPE Act, by the state government where the case is registered; or when the case is entrusted by the Constitutional courts, the powers and jurisdiction of members of the DSPE (CBI) may extend for investigation, he said.
"Withdrawal of consent, if any, by a state government can be effected prospectively and not retrospectively," said Singh, Minister of State for Personnel.
Further, in the cases which are referred by the Constitutional courts, the entry of CBI cannot be denied by that state as these do not require the consent of the state, he said.
