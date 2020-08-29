Unlock 4.0: States Cannot Impose Local Lockdowns outside Containment Zones without Centre's Nod

State governments cannot impose any local lockdown outside the containment zones without prior consultation with the central government, announced the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the Unlock 4.0 guidelines released on Saturday.

"State/UT governments shall not impose any local lockdown (state/district/sub-division/city/village level), outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the central government," said the communication.

There will be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement as well.

"There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements," added the guidelines.

The national directives for coronavirus management will continue to be followed throughout the country, with a view to ensure social distancing. "Shops will need to maintain adequate physical distancing among customers. MHA will monitor the effective implementation of national directives," it added.