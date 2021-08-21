States Launch Helplines, Appoint Officers for Evacuation of Indians Stranded in Afghanistan | All Details

After the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan and the chaos that has followed suit, various state governments in India have launched their own efforts to help rescue stranded citizens in the country.

Desperate and heartbreaking scenes are aplenty of people wanting to leave Afghanistan after the insurgents - known for serious human rights violation and stifling functioning - took over the country. President Ashraf Ghani left the country a day before the Taliban took over the Kabul Presidential Palace.

Karnataka Appoints Special Officer

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Wednesday that the state government will ensure the safety of Afghan citizens in Karnataka and will raise the issue of their visa extensions with the Centre, as many of their visas will expire in the coming days.

Jnanendra told reporters on Wednesday that there are 339 Afghan nationals in Karnataka, including 192 students. “After the Taliban took over their country, they’re all worried about the future. From a humanitarian standpoint, the state will provide them with all the assistance and protection they need," he said.

Meanwhile, a senior IPS officer of the rank of Additional Director General of Police has been appointed by the state government to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on the evacuation of Karnataka residents stranded in Afghanistan.

ADGP-CID Umesh Kumar has been appointed nodal officer to coordinate with the Centre for the safe evacuation of people from Karnataka stranded in Afghanistan.

“The Centre has already set up a helpline to bring back Indians stranded in Afghanistan. To coordinate with the Centre on bringing back Kannadigas safely from Afghanistan, ADGP Umesh Kumar has been appointed nodal officer,” a notification said, adding that a control room has been established for the purpose.

WHERE TO SEND INFO: Information may be sent to the following numbers and email - 080-22094498, 080- 22942628,9480800187, afghan_kar@ksp.gov.in, and also be furnished directly to the MEA.

Informant information will include the name, contact number, address and relationship of any persons staying in Afghanistan as well as their current location and occupation/purpose of visit. Passport information will also be required along with the informant’s date of arrival in Afghanistan.

Uttarakhand

The names of 110 Uttarakhand natives stuck in Afghanistan have been sent to the Ministry of External Affairs by the state government, official sources here said on Friday. On Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s direction the administration has sent a list of 110 names to the MEA on the basis of information available with it so far, they said.

The chief minister has already spoken to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the MEA, urging them to take all steps necessary for their safe return.

The state government has also asked people, whose kin are stuck in Afghanistan, to furnish the district administration with all relevant information about them like their names, passport details etc so that they can be passed on to the Centre for further action.

WHERE TO SEND INFO: The information can also be provided to the district administration on helpline no 112, an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan said.

The state government is making all efforts with help from the Centre to ensure safe return of the people from Uttarakhand stranded in Afghanistan, Dhami said. “We are in constant touch with the Centre. All steps are being taken to ensure that each Indian stranded in Afghanistan returns home safely," the chief minister said.

Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government has launched a helpdesk and helpline to rescue labourers stranded in Afghanistan

WHERE TO SEND INFO:

Central Helpdesk

We urge all Indian nationals in Afghanistan requiring assistance to contact our Special Afghanistan Cell immediately, if not done so already. Contact details ⬇️ https://t.co/82ytF53WKK— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 19, 2021

The Ministry of External Affairs has set up a special Afghanistan cell to coordinate repatriation and other requests from the country. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi took to Twitter to announce the helpline number as well as the email address MEAHelpdeskIndia@gmail.com to coordinate repatriation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here