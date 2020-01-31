Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

States May Protest But Laws of Parliament are Binding: MP Governor on Opposition to CAA

While raising opposition is a constitutional right, one should also take into consideration the constitutional limitations while doing so, he said.

Anurag Shrivastava | News18

Updated:January 31, 2020, 6:50 PM IST
States May Protest But Laws of Parliament are Binding: MP Governor on Opposition to CAA
File photo of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Friday advised the state government not to cross the constitutional 'Laxman Rekha' on the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) after Chief Minister Kamal Nath expressed reservations.

"There is a Laxman Rekha for the government (state) in the Constitution and the government should not cross it," Tandon said at Raj Bhavan. "The Act has been cleared by Parliament by a two-thirds majority and should be implemented by all."

While raising opposition is a constitutional right, one should also take into consideration the constitutional limitations while doing so, he said.

To a question about the Nath government's initiatives such as the proposed construction of a Sita temple in Sri Lanka, the development of a 'Ram Van Gaman Path' in Chitrakoot and recital of the Hanuman Chalisa on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, Tandon said they were

praiseworthy.

Some political observers have termed such initiatives as the ruling party's "soft Hindutva" agenda.

