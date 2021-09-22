The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has recommended that Rs 50,000 be given to the kin of those who died of COVID-19, the Centre informed the Supreme Court on Wednesday. It said that ex-gratia assistance will also be given to the kin of those who died of the virus due to involvement in COVID-19 relief operations or activities associated with the preparedness for dealing with the pandemic.

The ex-gratia assistance will be given subject to the cause of death being certified as COVID-19 as per the guidelines issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and ICMR, the government said.

The Centre added that the ex-gratia assistance will be provided by states from State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

The concerned families will submit their claims through a form issued by the state authorities along with specified documents, including those certifying the cause of death.

ALSO READ | Orphaned Due to Pandemic, These Kids May Now Have to Abandon Their Education

The district disaster management authorities will ensure that the process of claim, verification, sanction, and disbursal is simple, robust, and people-friendly.

“All claims must be settled within 30 days of submission of the required documents, and disbursed through the Aadhaar-linked direct benefit transfer procedures," the Centre’s affidavit said.

On September 3, the top court had expressed displeasure over delay in framing of guidelines for issuance of death certificates to the families of those who died of COVID-19.

The apex court had in its June 30 verdict directed the NDMA to recommend within six weeks the guidelines for ex-gratia assistance on account of loss of life to the family members of persons who died due to COVID-19.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here