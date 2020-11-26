States to Set up Block Level Task Force For Vaccine Distribution as Centre Works On its Preparedness

New Delhi : The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has asked states to work towards decentralising the plan for distribution of the vaccine against COVID-19 . The instructions are to set up teams at the block level for the distribution of vaccine, and for this the states are required to form a Block Task Force (BTF). The move comes on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to form teams at the block level for the vaccine’s distribution.

The Ministry of Health letter, written by Vandana Gurnani, Additional Secretary and Mission Director, National Health Mission, advises states to form Block Task Force (BTF) to further decentralise planning and preparedness for the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine.

The BTF has to be chaired by a sub-divisional magistrate and convened by Block MO I/C with the representation of government departments, development partners, NGOs, local influencers and religious leaders at the block level.

The letter is part of an ongoing communication between the Centre and the states in the run up to the vaccine distribution. The Union Health Ministry has asked states to work on a cold chain plan and also on preparing healthcare infrastructure in any eventuality of a medical emergency after inoculation. It is the nodal ministry handling the COVID 19 crisis in the country.