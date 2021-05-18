States With Higher Rate of Vaccination Have Lesser Requirement of Oxygen: Report

With India combating the twin battle of oxygen and vaccination shortage amid a pandemic, data shows that states that have been able to successfully vaccinate people have faced relatively lower requirement of oxygen.

According to a report by Scroll, Manipur’s need for oxygen was four times that of Tripura, despite its caseload being only 20 per cent higher.

The conclusive reason behind this is Tripura’s high vaccination coverage, according to its state officials.

On April 28, the day for which the Centre revealed state-wise oxygen demand in the affidavit, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal had comparable Covid-19 caseloads. Andhra’s reported caseload was 1.07 lakh; Chhattisgarh’s 1.15 lakh; and West Bengal’s 1.05 lakh.

However, there was a vast difference in their oxygen requirements: Andhra wanted 480 metric tonnes, West Bengal 308 metric tonnes, while Chhattisgarh had a considerably lower demand at 227 metric tonnes.

Even Rajasthan with a much higher case load of 1.63 lakh had oxygen requirements less than Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal at 265 metric tonnes.

On the vaccination front, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal have been laggards while Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are two of the best-performing bigger states.

As of Sunday evening, Andhra has vaccinated around 30 per cent of its 60-plus and 45-plus population with at least one dose. West Bengal’s corresponding numbers were less than 35 per cent and 28 per cent in the respective age groups.

Chhattisgarh boasts of a much higher number: it has vaccinated around 67 per cent people in both the age groups. Rajasthan, for its part, has vaccinated nearly 80 per cent of its 60-plus population and 61 per cent of its 45 plus population.

