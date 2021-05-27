Station Building Collapses as Express Train Passes Through in MP

In a bizarre incident, a railway station building in Burhanpur under the Bhusaval Railway Division collapsed as an express train passed through with high speed on Wednesday. However, no one was hurt in the incident.

This incident took place between Nepanagar and Asigarh at Chandani Railway Station in the afternoon. Pushpak Express had passed through the station at around 110km speed.

Railways officers claimed that it is perhaps the first incident in the country where a station building caved in with the impact of a high-speed train.

An onlooker said that the Pushpak Express passed through the area at a high speed at around 4 pm on Wednesday and soon after the frontal portion of the station building collapsed and the impact was so forceful that the station superintendent’s room was also damaged with broken windowpanes and wall hangings falling.

Assistant Station Master Pradip Panwar was out on the platform for flagging off the passing train and he ran for cover after seeing the station building coming down.

The Bhusaval Division ADRM, Manoj Sinha, and other senior officers reached the spot and took stock of the situation later. The GRP personnel were posted on the spot. The Pushpak Express was halted at the spot for around an hour and train movement was disrupted for around half an hour.

Later, the up and down trains were given a green signal through the loop line.

Vivek Gupta, the DRM Bhusaval Division, said that only a façade of the station building was damaged and no major damage is done and trains are running as usual.

The building was built in 2007 and locals claimed that the contractor built the structure without any pillars. The debris of the incident also showed no remains of the pillars, said a resident.

The structure was dismantled immediately as railway officers said that work on the new structure will start immediately.

(Inputs from Shariq Akhtar)

