Station Master Dies After Falling on Tracks While Trying to Board Train in MP

Bhopal: A station master trying to board a running train at Pabai station in Madhya Pradesh died after he fell on tracks and came under wheels of Bhopal-Bilaspur Express on Tuesday, police said

The deceased is identified as Pramod Pansariya (35) who was posted at Pabai railway station near Vidisha, around 80 kms from Bhopal.

"The incident occurred around 4 pm when Pansariya tried to board the Bhopal-Bilaspur train which was moving slowly. However, he lost his grip and fell on tracks where he came under the wheels of the train," said Government Railway Police (GRP) sub-inspector Prabhudayal Dandotiya.

Pansariya, a resident of Bhopal, used to commute daily between Bhopal and Pabai.

Further investigation is underway.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.