Station Master Dies After Falling on Tracks While Trying to Board Train in MP
The deceased is identified as Pramod Pansariya (35) who was posted at Pabai railway station near Vidisha, around 80 kms from Bhopal.
Image for representation only.
Bhopal: A station master trying to board a running train at Pabai station in Madhya Pradesh died after he fell on tracks and came under wheels of Bhopal-Bilaspur Express on Tuesday, police said
"The incident occurred around 4 pm when Pansariya tried to board the Bhopal-Bilaspur train which was moving slowly. However, he lost his grip and fell on tracks where he came under the wheels of the train," said Government Railway Police (GRP) sub-inspector Prabhudayal Dandotiya.
Pansariya, a resident of Bhopal, used to commute daily between Bhopal and Pabai.
Further investigation is underway.
