1-MIN READ

Statue of 12th-century Social Reformer Vandalised in Karnataka's Belagavi, BJP MLA Assures Probe

Image for representation

Police rushed to the spot, persuaded people to disperse and assured them of action on the miscreants who had damaged the statue.

A statue of a social reformer in a village in Belagavi district of north Karnataka has been vandalised, police said on Monday. The hand of the statue of Basaveshwara, a 12th century social reformer, was found broken and people in Bijaguppi village staged a protest demanding action on the vandals.

Police rushed to the spot, persuaded people to disperse and assured them of action on the miscreants who had damaged the statue. Later, the Ramdurg BJP MLA Mahadevappa S Yadawad arrived and assured the people of taking the matter up in an appropriate manner.

He demanded that the police identify the culprits and punish them or else he would launch a protest.


