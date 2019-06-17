Statue of Mahatma Gandhi Found Vandalised in Odisha School; Probe on
The matter came to light when some locals entered the school premises on Sunday, after noticing that a couple of trees planted inside the compound had been felled.
A room christened 'Bapuji Kakhya' in the school as a mark of honour to the 'father of the nation' was also found ransacked, with cigarette butts and empty liquor bottles strewn around. (Representational Image)
Balasore (Odisha): A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was found vandalised inside the premises of a government-run school in Sovarampur area in Odisha's Balasore town, police said on Monday.
A room christened 'Bapuji Kakhya' in the school as a mark of honour to the 'father of the nation' was also found ransacked, with cigarette butts and empty liquor bottles strewn around, a police officer said.
The matter came to light when some locals entered the school premises on Sunday, after noticing that a couple of trees planted inside the compound had been felled, he said. Upon entering the compound, they found the room open and the head of the statue lying on the ground, the officer said.
The incident is suspected to have taken place on June 14, and could be the handiwork of some anti-social elements as the upper primary school was shut for the summer vacation, Inspector In-Charge of Sahadevkhunta Police Station, Subhransu Sekhar Nayak said. Nayak, however, ruled out any political angle to the episode.
A case has been registered and the investigation is in progress to identify those involved in the incident, he added.
Also Watch
-
"Save the Saviours" : What Protesting Doctors Demand
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Elon Musk Tweets That He 'Deleted Twitter Account', is Now 'Daddy DotCom'
- Kiara Advani Says She Googled How to Use a Vibrator for Lust Stories Scene
- NASA Just Found Stark Trek's 'Starfleet' Insignia On Surface of Mars
- Sudan-Bound Turkish Airlines Flight Returned to Istanbul After a Passenger Creates Ruckus Midair
- India vs Pakistan: PCB Raises Objection Against Star Sports Commercial for Big Game
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s