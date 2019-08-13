Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Statue of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Vandalised in Rajasthan, Police File Case

Locals said that the statue was vandalised after the government announced the abrogation of Jammu & Kashmir's special status as under Article 370.

News18.com

Updated:August 13, 2019, 9:50 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Statue of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Vandalised in Rajasthan, Police File Case
The vandalised statue of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Bhilwara, Rajastha. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
Loading...

Bhilwara: Police registered a case against unidentified vandals after a statue depicting Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee was defaced in Shahpur in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Sunday.

"The effigy of Mukherjee was vandalised by unidentified persons late night on Sunday. Teams have been formed to investigate the matter," ANI quoted Shahpura police station in-charge, Bhajan Lal.

Rajendra Bhatt, the district collector, and Harendra Magawar, a police officer along with other officers conducted a surveillance of the area.

Locals said that the statue was vandalised after the government announced the abrogation of Jammu & Kashmir's special status as under Article 370.

One local said, "Mookerjee was the first person to protest against the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. This could be the reason why it was demolished."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram