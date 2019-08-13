Statue of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Vandalised in Rajasthan, Police File Case
Locals said that the statue was vandalised after the government announced the abrogation of Jammu & Kashmir's special status as under Article 370.
The vandalised statue of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Bhilwara, Rajastha. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
Bhilwara: Police registered a case against unidentified vandals after a statue depicting Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee was defaced in Shahpur in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Sunday.
"The effigy of Mukherjee was vandalised by unidentified persons late night on Sunday. Teams have been formed to investigate the matter," ANI quoted Shahpura police station in-charge, Bhajan Lal.
Rajendra Bhatt, the district collector, and Harendra Magawar, a police officer along with other officers conducted a surveillance of the area.
One local said, "Mookerjee was the first person to protest against the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. This could be the reason why it was demolished."
