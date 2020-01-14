Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Statue of Unity Listed Among '8 Wonders of SCO'; Jaishankar Says it Will Surely Serve as an Inspiration

The announcement came following Jaishankar's meeting with Vladimir Norov, the secretary-general of SCO, a transnational group that comprises China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and India.

News18.com

Updated:January 14, 2020, 5:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Statue of Unity Listed Among '8 Wonders of SCO'; Jaishankar Says it Will Surely Serve as an Inspiration
File photo of the Statue of Unity.

New Delhi: The 182-metre Statue of Unity in Gujarat has been listed in the eight wonders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar announced on Monday.

The announcement came following Jaishankar's meeting with Vladimir Norov, the secretary-general of SCO, a transnational group comprising China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and India.

"Appreciated the SCO's efforts towards promoting tourism among member states. The eight wonders of SCO, which includes the State of Unity, will surely serve as an inspiration," reads the tweet.

The tallest statue in the world, the Statue of Unity was made in tribute to India's first home minister and deputy prime minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. It was inaugurated in October 2018 on Patel's 143rd birth anniversary by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram