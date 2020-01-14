Statue of Unity Listed Among '8 Wonders of SCO'; Jaishankar Says it Will Surely Serve as an Inspiration

New Delhi: The 182-metre Statue of Unity in Gujarat has been listed in the eight wonders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar announced on Monday.

The announcement came following Jaishankar's meeting with Vladimir Norov, the secretary-general of SCO, a transnational group comprising China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and India.

"Appreciated the SCO's efforts towards promoting tourism among member states. The eight wonders of SCO, which includes the State of Unity, will surely serve as an inspiration," reads the tweet.

Received Secretary General #ShanghaiCooperationOrganization Vladimir Norov. Reviewed the progress in our cooperation as India prepares to take up the responsibility of chairing the Council of #SCO Heads of Government. pic.twitter.com/UTwZwzMUSH — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 13, 2020

The tallest statue in the world, the Statue of Unity was made in tribute to India's first home minister and deputy prime minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. It was inaugurated in October 2018 on Patel's 143rd birth anniversary by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.