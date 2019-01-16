English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Statue of Unity Inaugural Cost Centre Rs 2.64 Crore on Advertising, Reveals RTI Reply
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated what is now the world's tallest statue on October 31, 2018, to mark the 143rd birth anniversary of Patel, a freedom fighter and the first home minister of independent India.
A view of Statue of Unity, in Kevadia colony of Narmada district, Gujarat. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Mumbai: The Centre splurged more than Rs 2.64 crore on advertising in the media for the inaugural of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue, known as the Statue of Unity, a RTI reply revealed here on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated what is now the world's tallest statue on October 31, 2018, to mark the 143rd birth anniversary of Patel, a freedom fighter and the first home minister of independent India.
Mumbai Right to Information (RTI) activist Jatin Desai had written to the ministry of information and broadcasting seeking details under RTI of the expenditure incurred on advertising the statue inauguration in different media.
The Bureau of Outreach and Communications of the Ministry said in a reply on January 9 that the government had spent a total of Rs 2,62,48,463 on the electronic media and another Rs 168,415 on print media advertisements.
"This amount does not include the total spent by the government on the inauguration, plus on outdoor advertising which is not available with the Bureau. Spending such a huge amount on advertising and lavish ceremonies cannot be justified when the people in the vicinity of the statue are tribals and poor," Desai said.
The colossal 182 metre-tall statue of Sardar Patel is situated on an island on the Narmada river near Kevadia, around 100 km south-east of Vadodara city of Gujarat.
Built at a cost of nearly Rs 3,000 crore, the landmark statue was designed by sculptor Ram V Sutar, 94, of Maharashtra and built by Mumbai-based Larsen & Toubro company.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated what is now the world's tallest statue on October 31, 2018, to mark the 143rd birth anniversary of Patel, a freedom fighter and the first home minister of independent India.
Mumbai Right to Information (RTI) activist Jatin Desai had written to the ministry of information and broadcasting seeking details under RTI of the expenditure incurred on advertising the statue inauguration in different media.
The Bureau of Outreach and Communications of the Ministry said in a reply on January 9 that the government had spent a total of Rs 2,62,48,463 on the electronic media and another Rs 168,415 on print media advertisements.
"This amount does not include the total spent by the government on the inauguration, plus on outdoor advertising which is not available with the Bureau. Spending such a huge amount on advertising and lavish ceremonies cannot be justified when the people in the vicinity of the statue are tribals and poor," Desai said.
The colossal 182 metre-tall statue of Sardar Patel is situated on an island on the Narmada river near Kevadia, around 100 km south-east of Vadodara city of Gujarat.
Built at a cost of nearly Rs 3,000 crore, the landmark statue was designed by sculptor Ram V Sutar, 94, of Maharashtra and built by Mumbai-based Larsen & Toubro company.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rohit and Karthik Enjoy Day Off Watching Nadal Play at Australian Open
- Dominant Maria Sharapova Win Sets up Caroline Wozniacki Clash
- In Pics: Katrina, Jacqueline, Karan Johar Have a Blast at Sidharth Malhotra's Birthday Bash
- Justin Bieber's Mother Raves Over Son's Wife Hailey Baldwin
- 'Africa' by Toto to Play On Loop for Eternity as Sound Installation in Namibia Desert
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results