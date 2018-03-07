Statue Row: Centre Asks States to Hold DMs and SSPs Responsible for Vandalism

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his strong disapproval for the spree of vandalism of statues in different states, the Centre issued an advisory on Wednesday to all states asking them to promptly investigate the incidents of vandalism and hold SPs and DMs accountable for any law and order situation.The advisory, besides calling for continuous monitoring of the situation, has also asked the states to take all possible measures to ensure that no such incident is allowed to happen again.In a span of three days, two statues of Russian revolutionary, Vladimir Lenin were destroyed in Tripura, a statue of Dravidian movement leader Periyar was razed in Vellore and in the latest incident on Wednesday, another statue of Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee was damaged in Kolkata.The advisory issued on Wednesday after the fresh attack on SP Mookerjee’s statue further asks the states to make the District Magistrates (DM) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP), personally responsible in ensuring that law and order remains under control.The order has also advised an intensification of patrolling in sensitive locations, community policing for peace and harmony, check on anti-social elements and preventive measures wherever required.PM Modi spoke to Home Minister Rajnath Singh over the issue following which the Home Ministry issued an advisory to the states asking them to prevent such incidents. The MHA has said that persons indulging in such acts must be sternly dealt with and booked under relevant provisions of law.