Statue Row: Centre Asks States to Hold DMs and SSPs Responsible for Vandalism
The central government advisory, besides calling for continuous monitoring of the situation, has also asked the states to take all possible measures to ensure that no such incident is allowed to happen again.
The toppled Lenin statue at Sabroom Motor Stand in Tripura on Tuesday.
New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his strong disapproval for the spree of vandalism of statues in different states, the Centre issued an advisory on Wednesday to all states asking them to promptly investigate the incidents of vandalism and hold SPs and DMs accountable for any law and order situation.
