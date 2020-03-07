English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Statues of Buddha, Ambedkar Vandalised in UP's Balrampur District
The incident took place on Thursday night and the vandals also severely beat up locals who raised objections, police said.
File Image of Dr Ambedkar statue
Balrampur: Statues of Gautam Buddha and B R Ambedkar were damaged by a group of people in Rasoolabad village here in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place on Thursday night and the vandals also severely beat up locals who raised objections, police said.
Inspector incharge Anil Kumar said named First Information Report has been lodged against eight people and investigations are on.
"The situation in the village is under control," Sub-Divisional Magistrate A K Gond said.
