Statues of Buddha, Ambedkar Vandalised in UP's Balrampur District

Balrampur: Statues of Gautam Buddha and B R Ambedkar were damaged by a group of people in Rasoolabad village here in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Thursday night and the vandals also severely beat up locals who raised objections, police said.

Inspector incharge Anil Kumar said named First Information Report has been lodged against eight people and investigations are on.

"The situation in the village is under control," Sub-Divisional Magistrate A K Gond said.

