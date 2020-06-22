INDIA

Statues of Former Tamil Nadu CMs Masked up to Create Awareness about Covid-19

Anxious moments were witnessed as people were in a dilemma over whether to remove the masks or inform the district officials.

  • PTI Coimbatore
  • Last Updated: June 22, 2020, 8:14 PM IST
Two statues of former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers C N Annadurai and M G Ramachanran, wearing protective face masks here, apparently to create awareness among public on prevention of coronavirus took residents by surprise.

However, some in the area removed them, police said. Police suspect that the masks were put on the statues to create awareness among people.

However, investigations are on to ascertain who was behind it, they said.

