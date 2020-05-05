Stay and Play at Home With Google’s 2019 Doodle Game Celebrating Lotería

To make people utilise their time at home amid the coronavirus outbreak and entertain themselves, search giant Google has launched a throwback Doodle series of some of its popular interactive games.

Tuesday’s ‘Stay and Play at home’ series is about 2019 Doodle game celebrating Lotería. The game was illustrated by the following guest artists - Mexico-based Chabaski, Mexico-born Cecilia, Hermosillo-born Luis Pinto, Los Angeles-based Loris Lora, and Mexico City-based Vals.

Originating in Italy in the 15th century, Lotería first moved to Spain before reaching Mexico in 1769. The rules are similar to bingo in that players mark spots on a tabla, or board, with a token (traditionally a raw bean) and attempt to fill it before all other players. A designated card announcer randomly pulls colorfully illustrated cards like “La Luna,” or “El Arbol,” and sometimes improvises poetic descriptions that match spaces on the tablas. A shout of “¡lotería!” or “¡buenas!” declares victory for one lucky player, ending the round.

Characters on cards have been updated several times to reflect the social norms of the time. One of the best known versions was created in Mexico by Frenchman Clemente Jacques in 1887. The “Don Clemente Gallo” edition, copyrighted in 1913, features the imagery that’s become a form of folk art synonymous with Lotería.

“Today’s interactive game Doodle celebrates the traditional Mexican card game, Lotería! It’s also our second-ever multiplayer experience: Play the game with friends in a private match, or match with users around the globe at random. It was exciting to collaborate with five Mexican and Mexican-American illustrators to reimagine many of the classic Lotería game art for the Doodle—along with some new cards for a fun sorpresa! We also partnered with popular Mexican YouTuber Luisito Comunica, who serves in the iconic role of game card announcer for the Doodle,” said Perla Campos, Global Marketing Lead, Google Doodle.

Google doodle featured different throwback games every day so that people can entertain themselves at home amid the novel coronavirus outbreak and play such interactive games to get rid of boredom.

In a statement, Google said, “As Covid-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we’re launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games!”

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365