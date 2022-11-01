‘Stay in Touch with Morbi Bridge Mishap-Hit Families’: PM Modi Pushes for ‘Extensive Probe’ at High-Level Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said a “detailed and extensive” inquiry to identify all aspects relating to the Morbi bridge collapse is the “need of the hour”, as he chaired a high-level meeting to review the Gujarat tragedy.

The PM said the authorities must stay in touch with the affected families and ensure they receive all possible help. He also added that the key learnings from the inquiry must be implemented at the earliest possible.

At least 135 people were killed on Sunday when the British-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river collapsed. Officials briefed the PM on the rescue operations and the assistance provided to those affected.

ALSO READ | Bridging the Gap: After Morbi Mishap, Odisha Shuts Cuttack Structure for Repairs, Imposes Section 144

Those present at the meeting were CM Bhupendra Patel, MoS Home Harsh Sanghavi, Minister in the Gujarat Government Brijesh Merja, Chief Secretary of Gujarat, State DGP, local Collector, SP, Inspector General of Police, MLAs and MPs and other officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, visits the incident site in Morbi, Gujarat, while the search and rescue operation is underway in the Machchhu river. Death toll in the incident stands at 135 so far. pic.twitter.com/JefTWaTiNL — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

Earlier, upon reaching Morbi, the Prime Minister visited the site of the bridge mishap. He went to the local hospital where the injured are recovering. He also interacted with those involved in rescue and relief work and lauded their courage.

Before reaching the spot, the PM conducted an aerial survey of the location. Later he visited the hospital where those injured in the incident are undergoing treatment. He spent around 15 minutes in the hospital and spoke with at least six injured victims, officials said.

“Prime Minister Modi met the victims and asked them about the incident with sympathy. He also asked them about the treatment they received in the hospital,” Gujarat health secretary Manoj Agarwal told reporters.

Went to Morbi, which witnessed the horrific bridge mishap. Met the bereaved families and extended condolences. I visited the site of the tragedy and went to the hospital where the injured are recovering. Also met those involved in rescue ops and chaired a review meeting. pic.twitter.com/hAZnJFIHh8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2022

The collapsed bridge connected Darbargadh Palace and Swaminarayan Temple in Morbi town. The PM arrived at Darbargadh Palace, where he was briefed by officials about what might have gone wrong with the bridge.

Late, he visited the office of the Morbi district Superintendent of Police and met local officials and relatives of victims. He then left for Ahmedabad by helicopter after an hour-long visit to the tragedy-struck town.

With PTI inputs

Read all the Latest India News here