Stay Protected to Keep Dengue Fever at Bay, Say Ludhiana Doctors
The Health Department has issued circulars stating the safety standards which should be maintained by them in order to keep the children and employees safe from dengue fever which is affecting the people
A worker sprays insecticide for mosquitos at at a park. (Image: Reuters)
The Ludhiana Health Department has been conducting regular drives to keep a check on dengue, which has seen a sharp rise in the town. A dengue awareness rally was conducted on October 14 to spread the message of protection from mosquitoes causing dengue.
Inspector Health Department Sukhwinder Singh, along with multipurpose health worker Karamjit Singh, Assistant Devinder Singh, Swarn Singh Rajgarh, Satwinder Singh Bowani, Lakhvhir Singh Bilaspur and Dilbhar Singh Jaspalon visited a number of educational institutions, including schools and colleges. They have also issued circulars stating the safety standards which should be maintained by them in order to keep the children and employees safe from dengue fever which is affecting the people, The Tribune reported.
SMO Payal Dr Harwinder Singh said that their prime concern is to check all such factors which can lead to dengue. He further added that stagnant water is the main source of dengue and they are keeping a check on each and every spot so that the occurrence of the viral is minimised. He as flagging off a rally conducted by the Health Department that was aimed at spreading awareness among the people on how to take necessary precautions and be vigilant in case of fever or other such related infections.
Inspector of the Health Department Sukhwinder Singh further added that they have visited various educational institutions and asked them to maintain proper hygiene. He further went on to state that the stale vegetables, fungus affected eatables and lack of cleanliness found in various canteens have been issued strict instructions to follow the safety rules and provide clean and hygienic food and snacks to the students.
He further went on to reveal that they are also visiting hospitals, conducting regular checks of tanks, watercoolers and pots as well. “We have asked the people to wash their hands before every meal, take healthy diet and cover their nose before sneezing,” he further said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nick Dancing His Heart Out with Priyanka on Ayushmann's Radhe Radhe Goes Viral
- 'This is a Joke Right?' Trump Wrote a Bizarre Letter to Turkey and Twitter Had a Lot of Memes
- Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Add Star Power to ISL Opening Ceremony
- TRAI to Decide on Jio, Airtel And Vodafone Battle For How Long Your Phone Should Ring
- 'Only Lionel Messi' Thread on Twitter Proves Why He is the Best in Football