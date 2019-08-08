Stay Vigilant to Counter Nefarious Designs of Adversaries, Northern Army Commander Tells Troops in J&K

Jammu: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Friday exhorted all ranks to remain vigilant to counter any nefarious designs of adversaries and said the force's response should be "strong and effective".

Lt Gen Singh, accompanied by 16 Corps Commander Lt Gen Paramjit Singh, was visiting the forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district and hinterland in Ramban district, a defence spokesperson said.

He reviewed the operational preparedness and the prevalent security situation in view of revocation of provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson said.

Lt Gen Singh asked the troops to ensure that the adversaries get a "strong and effective" response from the force.

During the visit to the hinterland posts in Chandarkot Sector, he was briefed by the commanders on ground about the prevailing security scenario and the preparedness for dealing with any eventuality in the wake of abrogation of provisions of Article 370, the spokesperson said.

The situation in the Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban region is peaceful and people's daily needs are being met despite certain restrictions, he said.

Lt Gen Singh praised the synergy between the Army, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the civil administration in maintaining a peaceful law and order situation.

He also lauded the people of the region for showing restraint and faith in the government's policies by maintaining a peaceful and conducive environment in the region.

He directed the officials to ensure that troops reach out to the people and extend all assistance to them to reduce their hardships.

Medical and logistical support should be provided those who need it, he told the officials.

Lt Gen Singh also interacted with soldiers and complimented them for their unwavering dedication to duty, selfless devotion and high standard of professionalism.

He praised the measures and the standard operating procedures instituted by the units and formations in their area of responsibility to minimise casualties during ceasefire violations and infiltration bids at the LoC and terrorist acts.

