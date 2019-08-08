Stay Vigilant to Counter Nefarious Designs of Adversaries, Northern Army Commander Tells Troops in J&K
During the visit to the hinterland posts in Chandarkot Sector, the Army Commander was briefed by the commanders about the prevailing security scenario and the preparedness for dealing with any eventuality.
Lt General Ranbir Singh, visited Formation HQs in Kupwara & Baramulla sectors
Jammu: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Friday exhorted all ranks to remain vigilant to counter any nefarious designs of adversaries and said the force's response should be "strong and effective".
Lt Gen Singh, accompanied by 16 Corps Commander Lt Gen Paramjit Singh, was visiting the forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district and hinterland in Ramban district, a defence spokesperson said.
He reviewed the operational preparedness and the prevalent security situation in view of revocation of provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson said.
Lt Gen Singh asked the troops to ensure that the adversaries get a "strong and effective" response from the force.
During the visit to the hinterland posts in Chandarkot Sector, he was briefed by the commanders on ground about the prevailing security scenario and the preparedness for dealing with any eventuality in the wake of abrogation of provisions of Article 370, the spokesperson said.
The situation in the Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban region is peaceful and people's daily needs are being met despite certain restrictions, he said.
Lt Gen Singh praised the synergy between the Army, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the civil administration in maintaining a peaceful law and order situation.
He also lauded the people of the region for showing restraint and faith in the government's policies by maintaining a peaceful and conducive environment in the region.
He directed the officials to ensure that troops reach out to the people and extend all assistance to them to reduce their hardships.
Medical and logistical support should be provided those who need it, he told the officials.
Lt Gen Singh also interacted with soldiers and complimented them for their unwavering dedication to duty, selfless devotion and high standard of professionalism.
He praised the measures and the standard operating procedures instituted by the units and formations in their area of responsibility to minimise casualties during ceasefire violations and infiltration bids at the LoC and terrorist acts.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan Steps Out of Car to Click Selfies With Australian Fans Waiting For Him in Freezing Cold
- 'Women's Bodies Are Not Battlegrounds': Why Men Searching for 'Kashmiri Brides' Is Deeply Sexist
- Amazon Beauty Presents Vanity Diaries, Episode 4 | The Controversy That Brewed In Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van
- You Can Now Pre-book The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 And Note 10+ With Cashback Offers
- Galaxy Note 10 And Sustainability in Focus as Samsung And UN Team up For Global Goals