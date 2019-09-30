Steady Rise in Dengue Cases in Tamil Nadu's Madurai Leaves Administration Worried

A steady rise in the number of patients testing positive for dengue in Madurai has left the administration worried.

At the Government Rajaji Hospital, the number of cases doubled from four to eight in just four days.

Dengue is a mosquito borne viral infection which typically appears during the monsoon season. Dubbed as the “break bone fever” or “dandy fever”, symptoms of dengue fever include severe joint and muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes, headache, fever, exhaustion, and rash. The presence of fever, rash, and headache (the "dengue triad") is characteristic of dengue fever.

There is no specific treatment for dengue fever. Severe dengue is a potentially lethal complication but early clinical diagnosis and careful clinical management by experienced physicians and nurses often save lives.

“Eight admitted, six were from Madurai and the others from nearby districts. Currently, 53 patients with fever were being treated. A 50-bed ward was being set up at the old Obstetrics and Gynaecology building,” The Hindu quoted Dean K. Vanita as saying.

“We have adequate stock of medicine for treating the fever. Three nurses will be on duty in the morning and one each will be deputed in the afternoon and at night. Doctors will be stationed for 24 hours. There is a separate room being set up for them,” she said. “It is only a point of concern if it runs into double digits. We have already stocked up medicines and are going to set up an OP counter as well,” she added.

“Three rapid response teams have been stationed in each block to deal with serious fever case. These teams are usually in place ahead of the northeast monsoon,” the report quoted Deputy Director of Health Services Arjun as saying. Six isolated beds for dengue had been provided at the 13 upgraded public health centres.

“We have also facilitated cell counters to ensure platelet count is good and haemoglobin levels are in place,” he said. The platelet count should ideally be 1.5 lakh. If it dips below one lakh, the PHCs will refer the cases to the GRH, he added.

Dr. Arjun also told the Hindu that paracetamol and fluids should be enough to counter dengue but people should be vary of its intensity and not self-medicate.

“It may seem like the persisting fever is only for three days and goes away. This is when it gains ferocity. People must visit certified medical practitioners to deal with the fever,” he said.

