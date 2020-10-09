INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData

 Live score

News18 »
1-MIN READ

Steady Run For Hero MotoSports Squad In Stage 3 Of Andalucia Rally

Steady Run For Hero MotoSports Squad In Stage 3 Of Andalucia Rally

Hero MotoSports Team Rally continued its steady run at the Andalucia Rally in Spain on Friday with all three riders successfully completing the third stage. Joaquim Rodrigues, who faced a technical snag in stage 2, came back strongly and clocked an impressive time to finish the stage in 18th place. C S Santosh continued to ride with confidence and finished the stage in 20th place.

New Delhi: Hero MotoSports Team Rally continued its steady run at the Andalucia Rally in Spain on Friday with all three riders successfully completing the third stage. Joaquim Rodrigues, who faced a technical snag in stage 2, came back strongly and clocked an impressive time to finish the stage in 18th place. C S Santosh continued to ride with confidence and finished the stage in 20th place.

Despite losing some time due to a mechanical issue, Sebastian Buhler regained the momentum to finish the stage in 24th place. With only one more day left in the Rally, the Hero MotoSports Team is well-placed in the overall rankings with Buhler in 18th, Santosh in 21st and JRod in 27th positions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 9, 2020, 11:04 PM IST
Next Story
Loading