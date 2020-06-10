Step-by-step Guide to Make DIY Facemasks at Home

With an anti Corona vaccine yet to become a reality, precautionary measures like wearing a mask and social distancing are the only ways to protect from the deadly virus. The ICMR and the WHO have strictly advised the use of face masks to cover the faces while in public. In fact, masks have become an integral part of our daily appearance with everybody sporting one while stepping out. So, if you are tired of spending money on buying them, or the store near you has run out of stock, here is a step-by-step guide to make these DIY masks at home.







Method: Handkerchief Mask







Materials Needed:



Big handkerchief



Two rubber bands







Step-by-step process:

Step 1: Fold the handkerchief into four equal halves, wide enough to cover your face and mouth



Step 2: Now, insert the rubber bands at equal distances from both ends



Step 3: Fold the handkerchief from both ends, on the outer sides of rubber bands



Step 4: Tuck the folded part neatly in the middle and securely lock it inside the ends



Step 5: Use the rubber bands as the strings to tuck behind the ears



Step 6: Wear the mask properly and cover both your mouth and nose







It is one of the easiest and most convenient ways of making face masks at home. Do try to #MakeYourOwnMask before stepping out of your house. Stay safe, stay healthy.