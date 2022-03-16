The Covid-19 vaccination drive for children between the ages of 12 and 14 kick-started on Wednesday with Biological E’s intramuscular vaccine Corbevax the only jab to be used for the beneficiaries in this group.

Releasing guidelines over the same, the Centre on Tuesday said two doses of Corbevax would be administered to the beneficiaries in the 12-14 age group at an interval of 28 days.

India started its vaccination drive against Covid-19 in January last year with healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above having co-morbidities being the first ones to be jabbed. As per the data by the Union health ministry, so far 1.80 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country.

While the vaccination drive cover those in the 15-18 age group began two months ago, the Centre gave nod for the inoculation of 12-14 year olds on Monday, March 14.

Here’s a complete step-by-step guide on registration for vaccination of those in the 12-14 age group

Beginning today, beneficiaries in the 12-14 age group can register and schedule appointment for Covaxin vaccination on the CoWin portal.

Eligible beneficiaries can log in to https://selfregistration.cowin.gov.in/ or register themselves through the Aarogya Setu app.

Beneficiaries should register or sign for verification by entering the mobile number and OTP.

As per the government, the registration can be done through: self-registration through an existing account on CoWin of a family member or by creating a new account through a unique mobile number (this facility is available for all eligible citizens presently).

Beneficiaries can click on “+Add member" option if they haven’t registered 4 members from one registered mobile number.

Once the registration/sign in is complete, beneficiary’s identity proof under the new category on the CoWin homepage needs to be updated.

The beneficiary can be registered using their Aadhaar card or 10th ID card.

Next, book vaccination slot at a nearby vaccination centre.

As per the guidelines released by the Centre, registration can also be done onsite registration by the vaccinator in facilitated registration mode and appointments can be booked online or onsite (walk-in) for 12-14 year olds.

Corbevax Dosage

The Corbevax vaccine is India’s first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) Protein sub-unit vaccine against the novel virus.

The Corbevax vaccine will be administered through an intramuscular route with two doses scheduled 28 days apart.

This vaccine is stored at a temperature of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius and presented as 0.5 ml (single dose) and 5 ml (10 doses) vial and 10 mL (20 doses) vial pack.

