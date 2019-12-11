Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Stepfather Kills 4-year-old Girl in UP after She Asked for a Balloon, Case Registered

A quarrel broke out between the husband and his wife and the man took his stepdaughter into a room. Following this, the man was found in an unconscious state and the child was dead.

Updated:December 11, 2019, 4:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Stepfather Kills 4-year-old Girl in UP after She Asked for a Balloon, Case Registered
Representative image.

Prayagraj: In a shocking incident, a four-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her stepfather after she asked for a balloon.

The child's mother claimed that her husband had killed her daughter only because she was insisting on buying a balloon.

According to Brijesh Srivastava, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), the minor's mother informed the police of the incident on Tuesday.

"By the time police reached the spot, the girl was dead and the accused was found in an injured condition. A case of murder has been registered against the accused and he has been detained and is in hospital," the ASP said.

The family who hailed from Siddhartha Nagar was living in a rented house in Khuldabad area.

A quarrel broke out between the husband and his wife and the man took his stepdaughter into a room. When police arrived at the spot, the man was found in an unconscious state and the child was dead.

"My husband and I were out to buy medicines when my daughter asked for a balloon. My husband started beating her and when I tried to stop him, he pushed me off the bike and took the girl away with him. He returned home and locked himself up in a room. I called the police and found out that he had killed my daughter and injured himself as well," the mother said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram