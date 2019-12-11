Stepfather Kills 4-year-old Girl in UP after She Asked for a Balloon, Case Registered
A quarrel broke out between the husband and his wife and the man took his stepdaughter into a room. Following this, the man was found in an unconscious state and the child was dead.
Representative image.
Prayagraj: In a shocking incident, a four-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her stepfather after she asked for a balloon.
The child's mother claimed that her husband had killed her daughter only because she was insisting on buying a balloon.
According to Brijesh Srivastava, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), the minor's mother informed the police of the incident on Tuesday.
"By the time police reached the spot, the girl was dead and the accused was found in an injured condition. A case of murder has been registered against the accused and he has been detained and is in hospital," the ASP said.
The family who hailed from Siddhartha Nagar was living in a rented house in Khuldabad area.
A quarrel broke out between the husband and his wife and the man took his stepdaughter into a room. When police arrived at the spot, the man was found in an unconscious state and the child was dead.
"My husband and I were out to buy medicines when my daughter asked for a balloon. My husband started beating her and when I tried to stop him, he pushed me off the bike and took the girl away with him. He returned home and locked himself up in a room. I called the police and found out that he had killed my daughter and injured himself as well," the mother said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan Recreate Iconic Bollywood Looks
- Sara Ali Khan Almost Trips Dancing to Dheeme Dheeme, Kartik Aaryan Comes to Rescue
- Lionel Messi Rated Best Player by Algorithm, Cristiano Ronaldo Tied at 25th Spot
- News18 Tech & Auto Awards 2019 Celebrates The Intersection of Technology And Automobiles
- Nike Joyride Dual Run Review: The Running Shoe Revolution is Truly Underway