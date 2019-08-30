Steps Taken to Thwart Terror Plans, Says Gujarat CM after Inputs of Pak-trained Terrorists' Infiltration
For the last two days, security has been beefed up at major ports such as Kandla and Mundra and key installations in the state's coastal region following intelligence inputs of possible infiltration by terrorists in Kutch.
File photo of Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (Image: PTI)
Bhuj: With intelligence agencies sounding alert about possibility of Pakistan-trained terrorists entering Gujarat through sea route, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday said all steps have been taken to thwart any terror attack. He was speaking to reporters after visiting Kutch district.
"Kutch is a border district. A high alert has been sounded and the state government has taken it seriously. We have taken all necessary steps. Everyone is on high alert," Rupani said in Bhuj, the district headquarters.
On Thursday, Inspector General of Police (Border Range) D B Vaghela said security had been enhanced at "all vital installations in Kutch district, including Kandla port".
The measures also came amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.
