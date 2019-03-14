English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Steps to Check Your Aadhar Card Status and Details Online With Mobile Number, Name
Even though some of the provisions in the Aadhaar Act 2016 were struck down by the Supreme Court, the UIDAI issued Aadhar serves as a very important and constitutionally valid proof across the country.
Even though some of the provisions in the Aadhaar Act 2016 were struck down by the Supreme Court, the UIDAI issued Aadhar serves as a very important and constitutionally valid proof across the country.
Loading...
Aadhaar number is a 12-digit random number issued by the Unique Identification Authority Of India (UIDAI) to the people of India. Even though some of the provisions in the Aadhaar Act 2016 were struck down by the Supreme Court, the UIDAI issued Aadhar serves as a very important and constitutionally valid proof across the country in larger interest.
Steps to check or verify if your Aadhaar is generated:
Open https://uidai.gov.in/ . Here, you will have an option called ‘My Aadhaar’. Click on this drop-down, select ‘Check Aadhaar Status’ option.
Now on this new page, enter the enrolment ID sent to you via SMS and enter the security code given in the adjacent box.
Click on the ‘Check Status’ box and it will show the status of your Aadhaar card.
Following are the steps to retrieve your lost Aadhaar card through name and mobile number:
On the UIDAI homepage, click on the ‘My Aadhaar’ drop-down and click on the ‘Retrive Lost or Forgotten EID/UID’ option.
Fill in your personal details like Name, Mobile number, email ID and enter the security code given in the box. Click on the ‘Send OTP’ option.
Fill in the OTP which you will receive on your registered mobile number. When you click on ‘Verify OTP’, you will receive your Aadhaar card number or Enrolment number on your mobile via SMS.
Open the eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in page and under the ‘I have’ drop-down select ‘Enrollment ID’ or ‘Aadhaar’.
Enter the Aadhar card number/Enrolment number, name, PIN code, mobile number and security text.
Click on ‘Get OTP’ once you have filled your details.
Fill in the OTP click on ‘Validate and Download’ option.
You have downloaded your e-Aadhaar card. Punch in the PIN code as your password to open the document and print.
Steps to check or verify if your Aadhaar is generated:
Open https://uidai.gov.in/ . Here, you will have an option called ‘My Aadhaar’. Click on this drop-down, select ‘Check Aadhaar Status’ option.
Now on this new page, enter the enrolment ID sent to you via SMS and enter the security code given in the adjacent box.
Click on the ‘Check Status’ box and it will show the status of your Aadhaar card.
Following are the steps to retrieve your lost Aadhaar card through name and mobile number:
On the UIDAI homepage, click on the ‘My Aadhaar’ drop-down and click on the ‘Retrive Lost or Forgotten EID/UID’ option.
Fill in your personal details like Name, Mobile number, email ID and enter the security code given in the box. Click on the ‘Send OTP’ option.
Fill in the OTP which you will receive on your registered mobile number. When you click on ‘Verify OTP’, you will receive your Aadhaar card number or Enrolment number on your mobile via SMS.
Open the eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in page and under the ‘I have’ drop-down select ‘Enrollment ID’ or ‘Aadhaar’.
Enter the Aadhar card number/Enrolment number, name, PIN code, mobile number and security text.
Click on ‘Get OTP’ once you have filled your details.
Fill in the OTP click on ‘Validate and Download’ option.
You have downloaded your e-Aadhaar card. Punch in the PIN code as your password to open the document and print.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
-
Saturday 09 March , 2019
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Saturday 09 March , 2019 War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kids Around the World Are Bunking School This Friday for Largest Ever Protest on Climate Change
- WhatsApp Reverse Image Search: Is The Feature to Tackle Fake News Ahead Lok Sabha Elections 2019
- RRR: Alia, Ajay Join Jr NTR and Ram Charan in Rajamouli's Telugu Period Film
- Time's Not Up: Less Than 7% of World's Leaders are Women, UN Declares 'Serious Regression'
- Akshay Kumar: I Used to Feel Ashamed of Myself Because I was Doing Similar Kind of Films
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results