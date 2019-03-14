Steps to Check Your Aadhar Card Status and Details Online With Mobile Number, Name

Aadhaar number is a 12-digit random number issued by the Unique Identification Authority Of India (UIDAI) to the people of India. Even though some of the provisions in the Aadhaar Act 2016 were struck down by the Supreme Court, the UIDAI issued Aadhar serves as a very important and constitutionally valid proof across the country in larger interest.Open https://uidai.gov.in/ . Here, you will have an option called ‘My Aadhaar’. Click on this drop-down, select ‘Check Aadhaar Status’ option.Now on this new page, enter the enrolment ID sent to you via SMS and enter the security code given in the adjacent box.Click on the ‘Check Status’ box and it will show the status of your Aadhaar card.On the UIDAI homepage, click on the ‘My Aadhaar’ drop-down and click on the ‘Retrive Lost or Forgotten EID/UID’ option.Fill in your personal details like Name, Mobile number, email ID and enter the security code given in the box. Click on the ‘Send OTP’ option.Fill in the OTP which you will receive on your registered mobile number. When you click on ‘Verify OTP’, you will receive your Aadhaar card number or Enrolment number on your mobile via SMS.Open the eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in page and under the ‘I have’ drop-down select ‘Enrollment ID’ or ‘Aadhaar’.Enter the Aadhar card number/Enrolment number, name, PIN code, mobile number and security text.Click on ‘Get OTP’ once you have filled your details.Fill in the OTP click on ‘Validate and Download’ option.You have downloaded your e-Aadhaar card. Punch in the PIN code as your password to open the document and print.