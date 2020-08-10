STF Killed My Son in Fake Encounter, Alleges Father of Slain Criminal Rakesh Pandey

Father of slain criminal Rakesh Pandey alias Hanuman Pandey has raised doubts over the encounter of his son by the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police. He alleged that Rakesh was killed by police at the behest of Uttar Pradesh Government.

On Sunday morning, Rakesh, who was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh was gunned down in an encounter in Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow.

Soon after the encounter, Baldutt Pandey- Rakesh’s father, a retired Army official told the media, “no case was pending on my son, the decision was given in almost all the cases on him. The government has to answer my questions. I saw on television that the STF has gunned down a criminal with one lakh reward. My wife was admitted to KGMC Lucknow, and Rakesh was taking care of her treatment. The police took Rakesh from his residence in Lucknow at three o'clock on Saturday night and staged an encounter.”

“My son used to come to Lucknow regarding the treatment of his mother. I want to ask the government what was the reason behind killing my son, a reward of Rs 1 lakh was not declared on him, he was not guilty of any crime. Why did the government get my innocent son killed?” Pandey added.

In 2009, an FIR was registered against Rakesh Pandey and Mukhtar Ansari in the murder of railway contractor Manna Singh in Mau district. Both the accused were acquitted in this case, as the prime witnesses- Ram Singh Maurya and his official gunner were killed in 2010.

Later, Rakesh Pandey and Mukhtar Ansari were also accused of Ram Singh Maurya and his gunner’s murder. However, these cases are still going on in courts and a case was also registered against Rakesh under the Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986.