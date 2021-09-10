'Still Hear Screams': Union Minister Sonowal Salutes Heroes Who Saved Lives in Assam Boat Tragedy

Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday expressed his gratitude to the local people in Assam’s Majuli district who saved several lives this week in a boat tragedy, as he felicitated them with the traditional Assamese gamocha (towel) and folded hands. About 100 passengers were on board two vessels in the Brahmaputra river when they crashed into each other at nearby Nimatighat on Wednesday. One of the boats capsized. At least one person, a young woman, was killed.

“Suddenly only cries and screams could be heard from everywhere. We couldn’t just wait when we heard screams of drowning people. We rushed to the sinking boat as fast as possible. Some of us jumped into the Brahmaputra to pull them up. We tried to save that college sister too, but when we heard the bad news later at night, our hearts were broken. By almighty’s grace, somehow we could save most of the people,” said Putul Das, Padma Das, Kanbhaiti, Krishna, Bhaiti, Ratul from among the 36 rescuers who risked their lives to pull out dozens of drowning people. Their efforts helped save at least 87 lives.

The smaller of the two boats, which capsized, was carrying no less than 90 people, said locals. The woman who died has been identified as Parimita Das, assistant lecturer of Rangasahi College in Majuli. Two people are still missing: Jan Borah, a resident of Lakhimpur, and Dr Bikramjit Baruah, a resident of Jorhat.

“It was a very tragic and unfortunate incident. I was in Delhi and immediately called up chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to discuss the matter. The Prime Minister and the union home minister also assured all help to rescue the passengers," said Sonowal, a former Assam chief minister.

Most of the survivors were rescued by locals. For many families they are now ‘angels of God’. Speaking to News18, Putul Das, one of the rescuers, said, “I have known this river all my life, but I’d never faced such a situation. Even today, those screams are echoing in my mind. I can’t believe that sister is no more. I really tried my best."

(With inputs from Diganta Hazarika)​

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here