Still in Shock Over Kempty Fall Crowd, Thousands Spotted at Haridwar's Har ki Pauri Sans Social Distancing

Covid appropriate behaviour and social distancing have been going for a toss in Uttarakhand as fresh video of pilgrims thronging Haridwar’s Har ki Pauri Ghat has emerged. This has come even as public outrage has poured in over tourists assembling at Mussoorie’s Kempty falls.

The Nainital high court had on Wednesday directed the state government to review its decision to relax the lockdown during the weekends, saying “the tourists may bring in and introduce the dreaded Delta plus variant in the state".

Besides the Delta variant, the new Kappa strain has been found in two two residents of Uttar Pradesh, while two cases of Delta plus have also emerged from the neighbouring state Uttarakhand. The Delta plus variant has also wreaked havoc in Tripura with more than 90 out of 150 samples testing positive for the strain. Sources said that 60 per cent of new cases have Delta plus infections in Tripura. The new Lambda variant, which has spread globally, has however yet not been found in India.

Meanwhile, the Nainital district administration has banned the entry of the two-wheelers on weekends to reduce traffic congestion and limit the number of people coming to the hill station.

In Mussoorie, a cap on travellers has been imposed with only 50% of the tourists of the total capacity in the popular tourist spots, including Company Garden, Mall Road and others, will be allowed on weekends.

“During weekends the tourists coming from outside the state to Mussoorie would have to produce negative RT-PCR report with mandatory registration on government portal and documents of their hotel booking at Kuthal Gate check post. Only those having these documents would be allowed," Dehradun SSP Yogendra Singh Rawat said, adding that measures have been taken at other tourists places near Dehradun including Sahastradhara.

