Still Stand With Farmers, Tweets Greta Thunberg After Delhi Police Files FIR Against Her

Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg on Thursday reiterated her support for the peaceful farm protests in India, shortly after the Delhi Police filed an FIR against her.

"I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that," she wrote in a tweet.

I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest.No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 4, 2021

The 18-year-old has been at the receiving end of criticism from a section of social media users ever since she expressed support for the farmers' agitation that has been continuing since December against the Centre's contentious agri laws. Pop star Rihanna had tweeted as well, asking why more people were not talking about internet cuts in and around the protest sites in Delhi.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday shared a statement in which it urged celebrities to practice restraint and tweet responsibly.

"Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," it read.