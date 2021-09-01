CHANGE LANGUAGE
Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Fresh all-time High at 57, 682; Nifty Breaches 17,100

The market touched an all-time high taking mixed global cues and factoring in the GDP growth of the country that indicates strong bounce bank of Covid-19 hit Indian economy.

The benchmark Indian indices scaled new heights on September 1 with Nifty trading above 17,150 while at 0917 hours, the BSE Sensex was up 129.78 points or 0.23 per cent at 57,682.17, and the Nifty was up 36.60 points or 0.21 per cent at 17,168.80. About 1250 shares have advanced, 439 shares declined, and 79 shares are unchanged. The market touched an all-time high taking mixed global cues and factoring in the GDP growth of the country that indicates strong bounce bank of Covid-19 hit Indian economy.

first published:September 01, 2021, 09:31 IST