Stocks Climb On Wall Street On Hopes For Deal On Stimulus

New York (AP) Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as traders hope that the White House and Congress can break a logjam on delivering more badly needed stimulus for an economy ravaged by coronavirus lockdowns. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% in the early going Wednesday, but it’s still headed for its first losing month since March.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told a CNBC conference he was hopeful about striking a stimulus deal with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The gains came after a chaotic and acrimonious first debate between President Donald Trump and Democractic challenger Joe Biden. Treasury yields rose. (AP) .

