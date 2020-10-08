INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData

 Live score

News18 »
1-MIN READ

Stocks Start Higher On Wall Street, Led Again By Technology

Stocks Start Higher On Wall Street, Led Again By Technology

New York (AP) Stocks are starting modestly higher on Wall Street Thursday, led once again by gains in the technology sector. The S&P 500 index rose 0.5 per cent in the first few minutes of trading. IBM jumped 9 per cent after saying it would spin off a division focusing on infrastructure services..

New York (AP) Stocks are starting modestly higher on Wall Street Thursday, led once again by gains in the technology sector. The S&P 500 index rose 0.5 per cent in the first few minutes of trading. IBM jumped 9 per cent after saying it would spin off a division focusing on infrastructure services.

Small-company stocks rose more than the rest of the market, as did other stocks that stood to benefit from a recovering economy. Crude oil prices rose. Investment management company Eaton Vance soared 46 per cent after agreeing to be acquired by Morgan Stanley. European markets were also higher and Asian markets closed mostly higher. (AP) .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 8, 2020, 8:12 PM IST
Next Story
Loading