Stocks to Watch Out for on December 9 — from TCS to Coal India

The commencement of the coronavirus vaccine rollout in the UK has fuelled optimism among investors. This makes it likely that the Indian market will open on a higher note. Indicating a positive start for Nifty50 and Sensex, the SGX Nifty was trading 36.00 points or 0.27 percent higher at 13,451.50 at 7 am.

Let us take a look at some of the important stocks for investors to watch out for today:

TCS: A new Blockchain-based Digital Bank Guarantee Platform in Israel has been launched by the company. The anchor customer for this platform is Bank Hapoalim.

Wipro: From January 1, 2021, the company will give wage hikes to junior employees.

JSW Steel: The crude steel output for November rose 3 percent on-year to 13.32 lakh tonnes.

Tata Steel: The company’s outlook has been revised by S&P from stable to negative. It has also given the company a B+ rating.

AstraZeneca Pharma India: As per the data published in the reputed medical journal Lancet, the vaccine created by Oxford University and AstraZeneca can safely prevent Covid-19 .

Pfizer: On the basis of two separate analyses by The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the authority considers that the Covid-19 vaccine created by Pfizer has a 'favourable safety profile'.

YES Bank: The rating of Tier I Subordinated Perpetual Bonds (Basel II) has been increased to BWR BB+/ Stable by Brickwork Ratings.

Indian Bank: By issuing bonds on a private placement basis, the company has raised Rs 1,048 crore.

ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities: At a floor price of Rs 440 per share, ICICI Bank will sell up to 2.21 percent stake in ICICI Securities via OFS on December 9 and 10.

Prestige Estates Projects: The acquisition of some assets of the company by Blackstone has been approved by The Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Coal India: In April to October 2020, the company registered a 27.7 percent rise to 16.48 million tonnes in coal allocation to the power sector under special e-auction.