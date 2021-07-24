Stone-Man Fear in Kolkata; Man Sleeping on Footpath Dies After Head Smashed

A youth’s head was smashed while he was sleeping on a footpath in West Bengal’s capital Kolkata again fanning the rumours of a psycho killer roaming in the city. The youth died at the hospital while undergoing treatment. The incident has brought back the memories of 1989 ‘killer stone-man’, police said.

The incident took place on July 20 night and the victim Om Prakash Sharma was hospitalized by his family members the next day. According to police, Sharma was sleeping with his father on the footpath when an unidentified person smashed his head. The police are yet to make any arrest in this case.

In Kolkata, many people are complaining about the Stoneman like attack at several places in the city. In the past few weeks, there have been many incidents of stone attacks on people walking or sleeping on the roadside. Many also died in the incident.

The latest incident occurred at BK Pal Avenue in North Kolkata. Sharma, who used to run a roadside food stall, was sleeping on the footpath at night due to humidity. In a Stoneman like attack, an unidentified person smashed his head with a heavy object. The next morning, his family members found him lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to the hospital.

He was receiving treatment at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital. The patient was taken to the super-specialty block for a coronavirus test but within minutes Sharma died.

Sharma’s mother Rita alleged that his son did not receive proper treatment in the hospital.The police have sent the body for post-mortem. The police have also assured Sharma’s family that they will investigate the case in detail.

In 1989, 13 people were killed in a similar manner by unidentified person(s). The common thing in these killings was that the heads of the victims were smashed with a heavy stone. All these 13 people were homeless and living on the footpath.

At that time, none of the victims could be identified as no one came forward to claim their bodies. Most of the killings took place in central Kolkata, adjacent to the Howrah Bridge. No one had seen the alleged Stoneman, but the Kolkata Police suspected that the killer was mentally unstable.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here