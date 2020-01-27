Stone Pelting During Tiranga Yatra in Jabalpur, Shivraj Condemns Incident
Earlier, the same region had witnessed violent protests after stone pelting occurred on police personnel following which a curfew had to be imposed in four police station areas.
Representative image.
Jabalpur: Police had a tough time keeping a tab on law and order on Sunday after stone pelting was witnessed when a group taking out Tiranga Yatra came passed close to a site in Jabalpur city of Madhya Pradesh where an anti-CAA protest is on for the last few days.
The police had to lob tear gas shells at the mob and use lathicharge to bring things under control.
“The procession was allowed to reach the destination it had permission to go o but they insisted on moving further where a group is protesting already for the last few days. The tiranga yatra group wanted to move through the police barricading accusing the other group of obstructing the road traffic,” Bharat Yadav, the Jabalpur District Magistrate said.
Earlier, the same region had witnessed violent protests after stone pelting occurred on police personnel following which a curfew had to be imposed in four police station areas.
The Sunday procession was adamant on passing in front of the protest site. Soon after, stone pelting started and police personnel had to use force to disperse the protesters.
However, the police later said that the situation was under control and additional force was deployed in the area to keep law and order in control. Couple of policemen were reportedly injured in the incident and some vehicle were damaged in stone pelting.
Women from Muslim community have been protesting against NRC-CAA in Gohalpur area but the collector Bharat Yadav has affirmed that the permission for the dharna has expired and no protest would be allowed in the area any further.
Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan condemned the stone pelting on those taking out tiranga yatra in Jabalpur. Preventing those who are marching in favour of a law passed by the parliament is unfortunate, the tweet read.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 119 Written Updates: Salman Khan Evicts Shefali Jariwala, Sidharth Shukla Wins Elite Membership
- OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Get OxygenOS 10.3.1 Update With Bug Fixes, December Security Patch
- Alia Bhatt Sends Kangana Ranaut Flowers for Her Padma Shri Honour
- Republic Day 2020: 2,471 People Take 'Plank Challenge' In Mumbai, Create Guinness World Record
- Padma Shri Oinam Bembem Devi Used to Change Her Name to Play With Boys When She Was Young