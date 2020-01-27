Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Stone Pelting During Tiranga Yatra in Jabalpur, Shivraj Condemns Incident

Earlier, the same region had witnessed violent protests after stone pelting occurred on police personnel following which a curfew had to be imposed in four police station areas.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:January 27, 2020, 11:15 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Stone Pelting During Tiranga Yatra in Jabalpur, Shivraj Condemns Incident
Representative image.

Jabalpur: Police had a tough time keeping a tab on law and order on Sunday after stone pelting was witnessed when a group taking out Tiranga Yatra came passed close to a site in Jabalpur city of Madhya Pradesh where an anti-CAA protest is on for the last few days.

The police had to lob tear gas shells at the mob and use lathicharge to bring things under control.

“The procession was allowed to reach the destination it had permission to go o but they insisted on moving further where a group is protesting already for the last few days. The tiranga yatra group wanted to move through the police barricading accusing the other group of obstructing the road traffic,” Bharat Yadav, the Jabalpur District Magistrate said.

Earlier, the same region had witnessed violent protests after stone pelting occurred on police personnel following which a curfew had to be imposed in four police station areas.

The Sunday procession was adamant on passing in front of the protest site. Soon after, stone pelting started and police personnel had to use force to disperse the protesters.

However, the police later said that the situation was under control and additional force was deployed in the area to keep law and order in control. Couple of policemen were reportedly injured in the incident and some vehicle were damaged in stone pelting.

Women from Muslim community have been protesting against NRC-CAA in Gohalpur area but the collector Bharat Yadav has affirmed that the permission for the dharna has expired and no protest would be allowed in the area any further.

Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan condemned the stone pelting on those taking out tiranga yatra in Jabalpur. Preventing those who are marching in favour of a law passed by the parliament is unfortunate, the tweet read.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram