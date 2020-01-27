Stone Pelting During Tiranga Yatra in Jabalpur, Shivraj Condemns Incident

Jabalpur: Police had a tough time keeping a tab on law and order on Sunday after stone pelting was witnessed when a group taking out Tiranga Yatra came passed close to a site in Jabalpur city of Madhya Pradesh where an anti-CAA protest is on for the last few days.

The police had to lob tear gas shells at the mob and use lathicharge to bring things under control.

“The procession was allowed to reach the destination it had permission to go o but they insisted on moving further where a group is protesting already for the last few days. The tiranga yatra group wanted to move through the police barricading accusing the other group of obstructing the road traffic,” Bharat Yadav, the Jabalpur District Magistrate said.

Earlier, the same region had witnessed violent protests after stone pelting occurred on police personnel following which a curfew had to be imposed in four police station areas.

The Sunday procession was adamant on passing in front of the protest site. Soon after, stone pelting started and police personnel had to use force to disperse the protesters.

However, the police later said that the situation was under control and additional force was deployed in the area to keep law and order in control. Couple of policemen were reportedly injured in the incident and some vehicle were damaged in stone pelting.

Women from Muslim community have been protesting against NRC-CAA in Gohalpur area but the collector Bharat Yadav has affirmed that the permission for the dharna has expired and no protest would be allowed in the area any further.

Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan condemned the stone pelting on those taking out tiranga yatra in Jabalpur. Preventing those who are marching in favour of a law passed by the parliament is unfortunate, the tweet read.

