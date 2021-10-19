Stone-Pelting, Lathi Charge: Tension in Madhya Pradesh Town During Religious Procession

Tension gripped Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar town on Tuesday during Milad-un-Nabi procession.

The administration had allowed the procession to be taken out on a set route but soon the procession moved into prohibited areas, raising alarm. However, with mild action the police took things in control shortly.

Sources claimed that some right-wing organizations also took out a procession in protest of the incident.

The Milad-un-Nabi procession was taken out in Bhaji Bazaar area and as it moved towards prohibited areas, the police tried stopping them leading to clashes. Members of the procession reportedly removed police barricades and also tried pushing police personnel. There was also stone-pelting followed by police lathi charge.

The procession then moved towards the set route but sloganeering continued.

Starting from Gulmohar Colony, the procession comprising 1500-2000 people, had reached Pinjarwadi area where the police had put up barricades pre-declaring it a prohibited area. Some of those in the procession tried jumping over them and engaged in heated arguments with officers when they were stopped.

Addl Superintendent of Police Devendra Patidar told the media that the procession was allowed on a set route but some miscreants present in the group tried moving into the prohibited area but things were controlled soon after. Video footage will be scanned to see elements trying to breach law and order and action will be taken, said the officer.

