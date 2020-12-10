Stones Hurled at JP Nadda's Convoy During Bengal Visit, State BJP Chief Alleges Lapses in Security

During the visit to West Bengal, stones were hurled at BJP national president J P Nadda's convoy on Thursday. The incident happened while the convoy was on its way to Diamond Harbour area in South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car was also completely ransacked in the melee, sources in the saffron party told PTI. Vehicles of media personnel, too, were not spared, the sources added.

"On our way to Diamond Harbour, TMC supporters blocked the road and pelted Naddaji's vehicle and other cars in the convoy with stones. This only shows the true colour of the TMC," Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said.

"There has been a security lapse during party president JP Nadda's visit to the state. There was no presence of police at his events yesterday. I have written to Home Minister Amit Shah and administration here," Dilip Ghosh added. However, taking cognizance of the security lapses, the police later intervened and ensured the passage of the convoy.

Stating that he was attacked by 'TMC goons', JP Nadda said, "The sights that I got to see on my way to this event shows how Mamata's Bengal has become a state of intolerance and lawlessness. I am here by the grace of Maa Durga. I assure you that this Govt will not last for too long and we will end this gundaraj."

Meanwhile, Ghosh also wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, stating that at their party office at Hastings, Kolkata, there was a mob of 200 plus with sticks, bamboos etc were demonstrating raising black flags, while the police did not intervene and casually allowed them to come within a close perimeter of Nadda's vehicle.

Ahead of West Bengal polls in 2021, Nadda is on a two-day visit to Kolkata as the party has begun it’s campaigning.