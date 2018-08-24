GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Stones Hurled, SUV Torched as Kanwariyas Clash with Locals in Rajasthan’s Tonk, 15 Injured

The ‘kanwariyas’ were passing through a Muslim-dominated area in Malpura when some miscreants hurled stones on them, police said.

PTI

Updated:August 24, 2018, 11:21 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Loading...
Jaipur: Stones were hurled and a vehicle set on fire on Thursday in a clash between ‘kanwariyas’ and local people in Rajasthan's Tonk district, injuring 15 pilgrims, police said.

The ‘kanwariyas’ were passing through a Muslim-dominated area in Malpura when some miscreants hurled stones on them, Additional Superintendent of Police Goverdhan Sekaria said.

Fifteen pilgrims were injured, he said.

An SUV was then torched, Station House Officer at Malpura Navnit said.

He said Section 144 of CrPC, which prohibits gathering of crowds, was imposed in the area.

He said the situation in the town is tense but under control. Additional police force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, he added.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...