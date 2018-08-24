English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Stones Hurled, SUV Torched as Kanwariyas Clash with Locals in Rajasthan’s Tonk, 15 Injured
The ‘kanwariyas’ were passing through a Muslim-dominated area in Malpura when some miscreants hurled stones on them, police said.
Loading...
Jaipur: Stones were hurled and a vehicle set on fire on Thursday in a clash between ‘kanwariyas’ and local people in Rajasthan's Tonk district, injuring 15 pilgrims, police said.
The ‘kanwariyas’ were passing through a Muslim-dominated area in Malpura when some miscreants hurled stones on them, Additional Superintendent of Police Goverdhan Sekaria said.
Fifteen pilgrims were injured, he said.
An SUV was then torched, Station House Officer at Malpura Navnit said.
He said Section 144 of CrPC, which prohibits gathering of crowds, was imposed in the area.
He said the situation in the town is tense but under control. Additional police force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, he added.
Also Watch
The ‘kanwariyas’ were passing through a Muslim-dominated area in Malpura when some miscreants hurled stones on them, Additional Superintendent of Police Goverdhan Sekaria said.
Fifteen pilgrims were injured, he said.
An SUV was then torched, Station House Officer at Malpura Navnit said.
He said Section 144 of CrPC, which prohibits gathering of crowds, was imposed in the area.
He said the situation in the town is tense but under control. Additional police force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, he added.
Also Watch
-
Watch: A Different Eid in Lucknow
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Watch: A Different Eid in Lucknow
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Iran and Russia: Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter Are Dealing With Enemies Quite Powerful
- The Reason Why 'The Big Bang Theory' is Coming to an End: Jim Parsons
- Auto Trivia: World’s 1st Car Driver Was a Woman, Drove Mercedes for 106 Km
- Asian Games: Surprise Silver Won But Assured Gold Lost on Heartbreak Day for India
- Looking to Buy a Samsung Galaxy Note 9? Here Are All The Cashback And Exchange Offers
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...